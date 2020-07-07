The recent Resident Evil entries aren’t particularly long games by any means. On average, players can finish Resident Evil 7 in about nine to eleven hours, for example. But Capcom reportedly has a bit of a longer campaign in development for Resident Evil Village. In fact, an insider claims the new title will count as the longest game Capcom’s made in RE Engine yet.

In a Twitter post, noted Resident Evil leaker AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem explained that RE Village won’t take too many hours to complete. However, Dusk Golem alleges the campaign could run upwards of two to three hours longer than RE7. This, of course, depends on playstyle and other variables. Yet, the insider seems confident in saying the upcoming installment is RE Engine’s most robust project in terms of length.

Check out the tweet in question below:

Don’t expect RE8 to be a very long game, but I have heard it’ll be the longest RE Engine game. Specifically I heard it’d be about 2-3 hours longer than RE7, but the specifics are highly subject to so many variables of play style, just simpler to say the longest RE Engine game. https://t.co/PU29QUNPbs — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 7, 2020

In another Twitter response, Dusk Golem claims Capcom aims to release RE Village in Q2 of 2021, somewhere between April and June. As of now, the publisher itself has only confirmed a 2021 release window.

Even if RE8 was released in Q1, it would’ve been in development for 4 years. That said, it’s looking more it’ll be a Q2 release right now, but let me say this right now, they haven’t 100% pinned a date down yet. https://t.co/G5EPSHmd1f — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 7, 2020

Capcom announced the new entry last month during Sony’s PS5 reveal event. As previous rumors suggested, RE7’s Ethan is returning as the lead protagonist. Fan-favorite Chris Redfield is making a comeback, as well. Plus, werewolves are indeed involved in some capacity.

[Source: Dusk Golem on Twitter]