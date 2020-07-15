Founded in 2004, Games For Change has been empowering game creators and social innovators to use their medium for the betterment of all for 17 years now. While our current pandemic reality is forcing many conferences, conventions, and festivals to either cancel or go all-digital it hasn’t stopped the likes of Games For Change from doing what they do best. This year’s Games For Change 2020 Festival “Best Of” winners in gaming have been announced and the game creation suite Dreams from developer Media Molecule has won the honor of “Game of the Year” as well as “Most Innovative.”

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to celebrate the #G4C2020 Awards with us. This was an amazing year in social impact games- congratulations to all! Make sure to tune in for day 2 of the Festival tomorrow. We have some great sessions in store. https://t.co/77CtpJZ6rw pic.twitter.com/0MN9ipOBq0 — Games for Change (@G4C) July 15, 2020

“The 2020 Games for Change winners are redefining the boundaries of technology, empowering an ever-diversifying audience, and exemplifying what it means to use technology for good,” said Susanna Pollack, president of Games for Change in a press release. “These winning games exemplify ‘play’ as we know it by delivering experiences that transport us, connect us, and even strengthen our inner resolve with inventive and joyful narratives and clever mechanics.” Dreams is the personification of the type of change that Pollack speaks of, providing a platform for the imagination and the tools to make your, well… dreams happen.

Other winners include Sky: Children of the Light taking “Best Gameplay” and “People’s Choice,” as well as Sea of Solitude winning “Most Significant Impact.” Additionally, Humble Bundle won Games for Change’s inaugural Giving Award for its fundraising work in the games space. Games For Change continues on through tomorrow and more information can be found on its official Twitter page.

In a week, Dreams will launch a free new update that enables VR support, both in creation and play.