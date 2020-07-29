While we should be getting some more solid information on the upcoming Resident Evil Village soon enough, there’s still much conjecture and rumor floating around the internet. As always, our goal is to report the things that seem most plausible, but always with the disclaimer that these are nothing more than rumors until something official or otherwise comes along. Details of a recent Resident Evil Ambassador playtesting session were reported to the site Biohazard Declassified (via Rely On Horror), and they allege to reveal new information about the upcoming horror release for PlayStation 5, and maybe PSVR? Let’s look.

The anonymous playtest information details an in-person test played on PlayStation 4 Pro models, for about thirty minutes of game time. Included in the info dump is that producer Peter Fabiano was in attendance. So, what was revealed? Enemies are of a new type, described as humanoids with pale, rotten flesh that use weapons, armor, or unarmed attacks. There’s also talk of a special sword-centric enemy with a one-hit kill attack that sounds similar to some chainsaw-wielding friends of the past.

Speaking of enemies, the boss from the playtest appears to be one of the witches referred to in the reveal trailer, named Olga. Her gimmick appears similar to a certain bug-lady from Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, channeling her inner creepy crawly and deploying bugs as weapons, as well as some transforming. Players use a torch to expose the fleshy bits and, in traditional Resident Evil style, shoot away.

But where is the player during all of this? Unlike other rumored playtests that have shown off an outdoor village area, this one describes the castle itself. “Most rooms were bright but few bedrooms were dark. The segment was somewhere within the castle on a higher level and you needed to find a key to open a big door downstairs,” says the report.

Here’s the full info dump of alleged information from BioHazard Declassified:

ENEMIES

The enemies within these areas are very pale, almost rotten skin, with tattoos on their foreheads and hands. Some with armor, but not like knight armor, that can also be shot off. They only speak of “normal” enemy types in this test, not of the “werewolf” like creatures we’d spoke on, and that was shown in the trailer. They do speak in a distorted foreign language. Some carried daggers, swords, axes, and even spears. There are some without armed weapons. They jump and grab and bite similar to Resident Evil 3, and you can button-mash to take less damage. Some enemies will throw you to the ground instead of biting. The one with the sword has a special attack that can instantly behead Ethan. And according to the source, you’ll recognize the move once you play the game. PLAYTEST SEGMENT ENIVORONMENT

This part is rather interesting because it seems the segment they mention being tested seems to differ from the information from the other tests that seemed more like Ethan was in the village itself leading up to the castle, whereas this information takes place directly within. Most rooms were bright but few bedrooms were dark. The segment was somewhere within the castle on a higher level and you needed to find a key to open a big door downstairs. BOSS FIGHT

So here’s where that information gets really interesting as the claim goes into details of a boss fight you get in the playtests. Now, this does line pretty close to watch we know of the first “witch” we spoke of from the other tests that can dissolve into insects and chases Ethan and has a distinctive laugh. They also give a name to the “Witch” and refer to her as Olga. Once opening the door the lady in black named Olga appeared and released a swarm of insects. The player won’t have to fight the insects unless she spots Ethan. She would laugh constantly whenever she spots him. In this boss fight, players grabbed a torch to use fire to scare her insects off to get Olga exposed to shoot her. After a bit of shooting, she’ll transform into this insect/spider-like creature with long spider legs and releasing more insects coming out from her insect-like bottom. Her human remains are still there, but naked and covered with black goo. After the defeat, she melted and some parts of skeletons covered in the goo remained and she dropped an item. She also released all of her insects, to which the player will find and kill them to stop them from attacking you in certain rooms. After that, the demo ended. WEAPONS

The playtest featured a handgun(probably the same one shown in the developer preview), a shotgun (possibly obtained from the old man in the trailer), and an unbreakable knife. It also appears the player can obtain temporary melee weapons like an axe that can be broken off with a few hits. INVENTORY

According to our source, the inventory screen wasn’t the same as the Special Message video, but similar (Resident Evil 4 concept with Resident Evil 7 UI design). The game paused when viewing the inventory like Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. During the testing, there also wasn’t currency added and the enemies didn’t drop items. Instead, crates and vases were breakable to find items. MYSTERIOUS OLD WOMAN

The old woman in robes that can be seen from the Resident Evil 8: Village reveal trailer was also mentioned by our source as being almost a merchant-like character in the game. As far as our source knows, she is not an enemy, but as our source described, “has many goods to sell and rumors to share”. They also spoke briefly on seeing some concept art but didn’t speak much on it. MISC. RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE PLAYTEST INFORMATION

It seems during the playtest many things were still getting shifted around which matches rumors from those like AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem who say the game is still a work in progress with placeholders being used as the enemies had their dialogues added while Olga didn’t have her audio added during the boss fight but the screaming and laughing, and players were told that those weren’t her actual VA lines and are just placeholders. After the test, participants filled out a survey and had a sensing session on their thoughts on Resident Evil Village followed by refreshments. The length of the playtest seemed to clock in around 30 minutes and testers were allowed at least two runs and it was played on Playstation 4 Pros. Interestingly they also spoke about producer Peter Fabiano being in attendance at a specific test as he was reported as speaking about adding a new difficulty to triple the number of enemies in some areas saying, “let’s call this difficulty “Unfair” “. Though our source says he wasn’t sure how serious Peter was actually being and this part we’re unsure of how true it is. Another small claim was that the music starting at 1:30 is the music that plays during the encounter with the large enemy seen jumping off the roof in the Resident Evil 8: Village reveal trailer. They also said to expect a new trailer in August with the new information from Capcom. According to them, the story will become more clear, another returning character will be revealed, and there will be “another twist”. Finally, they said a VR version of Resident Evil 8: Village will happen, but they won’t make that announcement until Sony is ready.

There’s even more information than all of this, including a Resident Evil 7-esque inventory system and word that enemies weren’t dropping currency. At this point, the Ambassador playtests are well known and this all feels like it could be plausible information. Regardless, with release set for 2021 and the next update promised for August, we’ll know more about Resident Evil Village soon enough. Whether or not that will include any of these details, we’ll just have to wait and see.