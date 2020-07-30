Apparently, there are a series of emails going around that invite fans to accept fake beta access for Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt RED is warning fans and content creators against engaging with such emails. In the event that someone does receive a message of this nature, it’s best to make sure CDPR is indeed on the other end via its official @cdprojektred.com address.

The studio took to Twitter this morning to issue a warning about the scam, which supposedly began making the rounds several weeks ago.

1/2 If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it’s not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it’ll always come from @ cdprojektred com address — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 30, 2020

When asked if a beta would eventually go live, the Cyberpunk 2077 account noted there are no plans on that front. As such, beta-related emails from CD Projekt RED won’t ever be sent out with regards to the forthcoming sci-fi title unless something changes on that front.

There’s still a bit of Cyberpunk 2077 goodness to look forward to ahead of release, though. In September, for instance, Dark Horse Comics will release the first part of its four-issue series, Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team. The limited series will star Nadia, an assistant EMT for Trauma Team International who winds up caught in the middle of dangerous conflict.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches later this fall for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on November 19th. Players who purchase a copy on PS4 or Xbox One will receive free access to an updated version for their respective console’s next-gen hardware.

