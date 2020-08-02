For the first time since its release, Warframe will receive a new expansion on all platforms simultaneously. Digital Extremes has promised that the open-world ‘Heart of Deimos‘ expansion will take the game “into a completely new era” with three worlds to explore, “devastating” pilotable mechs, and powerful combat. A new Helminth Chrysalis system will allow Tenno to transfer abilities between Warframes.

Heart of Deimos will tell the story of the lost Entrati family that left behind technological marvels and horrors.

An overview of the expansion is as follows:

On the moon surface, players will find themselves thrust into the sticky, pulsing, and terrifying hivemind landscape of the Infested faction, where nearly everything feels alive and connected. Giant towering wyrms, silhouetted against the darkened red sky, battle for control over night and day, while on the ground bulbous pods burst open with Entrati NPCs consumed and transformed by the Infested hive mind or a cadre of belligerent Infested creatures, ready to attack. Underground, a series of procedurally generated networked tunnels and vertical spaces lead players to further explore the secret origins of the Infested and the twisted Entrati experiments. One remnant from the Entrati’s past works are giant, powerful ‘combat mechs’. These giant war machines might have served multiple purposes in the past but will play a key to players’ survival against a relentless enemy on their home planet. Players will fight against and in them!

Warframe: Heart of Deimos will launch on August 25th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.