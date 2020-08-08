Sony has published a new Marvel’s Avengers trailer, the title alone of which is enough to fan the flames following this week’s criticism of its exclusivity deal with Crystal Dynamics.

Titled ‘Marvel’s Avengers – PlayStation Advantage Video,’ the one-minute clip briefly showcases a mix of exclusive and early content. Without further ado, check it out below.

The Spider-Man exclusivity caused quite a stir earlier this week, prompting Crystal Dynamics to issue an official response.

“It comes back to the relationship with PlayStation and Marvel,” the studio explained to ComicBook. “When it comes down to choices of where and what Spider-Man can be, that’s a relationship question that PlayStation absolutely has the rights to, that as you guys know, with Sony’s ownership there and Marvel, with Sony saying, ‘Hey, this is something we can do. This is something we can do on this platform.'”

According to reports, Marvel’s Avengers‘ PlayStation-exclusive content is only the beginning when it comes to deals of this nature. According to Kinda Funny’s Imran Khan, people will be “shocked” to find out what Sony has in store.

“There are things you will be shocked to find out that Sony is moneyhatting, like they are locking up for timed exclusivity,” he said. “Like, ‘wow, that is a game that you’re choosing?’ Not because it’s bad, but because it’s huge. So I am interested to see what this conversation is going to be in a couple of months because there are games that are widely accepted as multi-platform that Sony is locking up for a little while.”

Marvel’s Avengers will release on September 4th.