In conformance with a growing trend in the games industry, Ghostwire: Tokyo‘s executive producer Shinji Mikami released a brief video confirming that players can pet every dog in the game.

Without further ado, check out the message below:

“With 99 percent of Tokyo’s population gone, it’s up to you…TO PET ALL THE DOGS,” added publisher Bethesda Softworks. “Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99 percent of the city’s population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance.”

In other Ghostwire: Tokyo news, game director Kenji Kimura sat down for an interview with GameInformer during which he praised the PlayStation 5’s DualSense and 3D audio.

Asked what the PS5 brings to the table for the upcoming title, Kimura responded:

You need to experience it directly because this is very difficult to explain, but the DualSense Haptics and adaptive triggers felt so good that it surprised us. We could feel and experience the various actions and attacks like never before. There’s also the 3D audio. It makes you feel like you are in our version of Tokyo. To “feel” the objects and beings that are there. There are times players will hear not just the familiar sounds of the city but also the sounds of the supernatural. Keep an ear out and pay attention because you can use those sounds to help solve the mystery and explore the city.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will release in 2021 for the PS5 and PC.