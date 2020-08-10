A trophy update for The Last of Us Part II hints at two new modes coming to the sequel. One is Grounded Mode, which was also originally added as an update for 2013’s The Last of Us. Another trophy suggests Part II will also soon receive a Permadeath difficulty option, or possibly multiple options of some sort.

PowerPyx spotted the updated trophies, then shared their findings on Twitter. Everyone who owns a copy of the game should be able to see the trophies on their account. Since they appear in the “Add-Ons” section of Part II’s trophy listing, the addition of Grounded Mode and Permadeath won’t affect the Platinum. At the time of writing, there is no word as to when Naughty Dog will actually launch the two new modes, though Tuesday updates are common, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see this go live tomorrow. At any rate, we can expect the update soon now that the trophies are live.

The Last of Us 2 just got DLC Trophies. Patch 1.03 with Grounded Difficulty + Permadeath Mode incoming. pic.twitter.com/drUsvnHqIk — PowerPyx (@PowerPyx) August 10, 2020

Grounded Mode in the original Last of Us supplied quite the difficulty spike. Notably, it disabled Listen Mode and the HUD. Grounded also greatly increased the damage output of enemies, while additionally reducing the number of checkpoints. Naturally, helpful items such as crafting supplies and ammunition weren’t easy to come by.

The arrival of Permadeath will be a first for the Naughty Dog franchise. In other games, such a mode means that death is, well, permanent. One wrong move, the player dies, and all of their progress is lost. Permadeath is bound to prove just as challenging in TLoU Part II upon its arrival, and the description of the trophy suggests that there are a number of ways Naughty Dog might be implementing the mode when it does make its way into the game.

The Last of Us Part II is available digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PowerPyx on Twitter]