That Devil over there? He’s going to have something to cry about, as famed demon hunter Dante from Devil May Cry is making his way to the Shin Megami Tensei franchise next year. First announced last month for a 2020 Japanese release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch and coming to the West in 2021, Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster will be graced by the beloved Capcom character in the form of sweet, sweet DLC. Announced via an Atlus Twitter account yesterday, the demon hunter for hire will come in the “Maniax Pack” DLC that players can buy for 980 yen (around $9 USD). Take a look at the Dante-centric trailer below.

While the Maniax DLC doesn’t have a Western release date, it seems like the surest of things that Dante will make an appearance when Nocturne comes over this way. Japanese audiences will get their crack at the Devil May Cry star in late October, with the Maniax Pack adding what appears to be a New Game Plus option that enables Dante and his always-outrageous move set.

This isn’t the first time Dante has appeared in Shin Megami Tensei 3. The inclusion of Dante was even an advertised selling point in the original, with a sticker slapped right on the box, despite the fact that the cameo is a “blink and you’ll miss it” sort of deal. The third installment in Atlus’ famed Shin Megami Tensei series, Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne originally launched on the PlayStation 2 in Japan in 2003. A director’s cut version of the RPG received a North American release the following year, before finally hitting European stores in the summer of 2005.

Keep your eyes locked here for news on if and when Dante gets his Western Shin Megami Tensei announcement.