Ubisoft may have cancelled its King Arthur game, but fans of the Round Table legends will soon get to try their hand at a different type of knight-filled adventure. In side-scroller Fallen Knight, players will assume the role of Lancelot the 49th, a descendant of the famed Sir Lancelot. The game launches in early 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One. Though launching next year, no next-gen console release has been announced.

PQube Games is publishing Fallen Knight from developer FairPlay Studios, which originally released the side-scroller via Apple Arcade in October 2019. For a glimpse at what to expect, check out Fallen Knight’s announcement trailer in the video below:

Many are likening the visual style and gameplay to the Mega Man Zero series. Whether or not Fallen Knight will deliver a similarly memorable experience for console and PC players remains to be seen.

Fallen Knight’s futuristic setting will see Lancelot the 49th tasked with defending his city from a terrorist organization that means to expose a secret. Though the Knight swore an oath to protect the secret, taking lives is considered a last resort. He’s a Knight of the Round Table, after all.

FairPlay Studios designed the gameplay with nostalgia in mind, but added a unique system for disarming and parrying foes. This will apparently present players with a Dark Souls-esque challenge, whereby even the smallest mistake can bring about devastating results. Players will face these challenges by confronting “six unique enemy heroes,” each boasting their own dark past.

Fallen Knight is scheduled to release on an unspecified date in the first quarter of 2021.

[Source: PQube Games via Gematsu]