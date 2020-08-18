Ghost of Tsushima isn’t the only hit game receiving a free co-op update later this year. Co-op gameplay options will roll out for Untitled Goose Game across all platforms next month on September 23rd. And, yes, it’s also for free. The new update will arrive just in time for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch physical editions, which launch on September 23rd.

When co-op hits Untitled Goose Game, players will have the option to venture through the entire game with a friend. That puts two geese on the loose, playing pranks, wreaking havoc, and honking the night away. September 23rd will see PC players via Steam finally get their hands on the beloved House House-developed title, too.

Check out the trailer below for a glimpse at just how horrible geese can be when they team up:

Honk!

Honk! Co-op gameplay waddles to Untitled Goose Game in a free update September 23. pic.twitter.com/L3Aq9wZgbu — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 18, 2020

Developer House House and publisher Panic originally released Untitled Goose Game on the Nintendo Switch and Epic Games Store in September 2019. The title’s simple premise of pestering residents in a village as a goose proved a honking success. As such, it came as no surprise when the experience waddled its way onto the PS4 and Xbox One that December.

Untitled Goose Game is available digitally for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. The physical edition, or “Lovely Edition,” that launches in September is available for preorder now. For the price of $34.99, this package will include a 24-page catalogue, foldout town map, and “No Goose” sticker.

