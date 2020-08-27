The Call of Duty League Championships are coming up this weekend and CDL is offering viewers of the big 2020 event the opportunity to get some fun loot just for watching the broadcast. Perhaps the biggest prize, CDL will be randomly giving away 10,000 Black Ops Cold War beta keys on Championship Sunday, August 30. There’s no word on exactly how these will be distributed, but it looks like it will be handled via the same loot drop system that gets players exclusive in-game Modern Warfare and Warzone rewards just for watching League live streams.

Beginning August 29 and extending into August 30th, viewers who watch through either the Call of Duty site or Call of Duty app while logged into their Activision ID profile will get granted items just for tuning in. All viewers who watch at least 30 minutes will get a custom CDL Champs knife blueprint. Watching for up to four hours will get you the CDL Champs emblem, sticker, and team-based calling cards. Time is cumulative, so it doesn’t have to be four hours all at once, but there’s only so many matches taking place this weekend, so don’t get started too late.

Those who watch the Saturday matches may get a randomized drop for a CDL Champs pack, containing a bunch of CDL Champs weapon blueprints, charms, calling cards, and more. You can also purchase it separately on your platform of choice. Sunday is the big day, down to the final two teams competing for glory and an actual functional throne as a prize, and will see 10,000 random drops for the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta.

To qualify for drops, you need to link you Activision ID and console account, and be watching the CDL Championships from either CallofDutyLeague.com or on the Call of Duty mobile companion app. Champs weekend kicks off at 9 am PT/12pm ET on August 29th.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War was revealed earlier this week, showing off the direct sequel to Black Ops 1 and promising a full multiplayer reveal on September 9th. The upcoming game will release on November 13th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Next-gen versions of the game have been confirmed to be $70, and will begin Activision’s next-gen titles launching at the increased price point. We don’t yet know when the Black Ops Cold War beta will go live, but it’s a good bet that it will be sometime following the September 9th reveal. PS4 and PS5 players who preorder digital editions of the game through their PS4 will get early access to beta when it launches.

Will you be watching this weekend’s Call of Duty League Championships for a chance at a Black Ops Cold War beta key?