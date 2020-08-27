This weekend sees the culmination of Call of Duty League’s 2020 season with the Call of Duty League Championships. This year’s winners are getting a little something more than the usual team trophy and set of championship rings though. The team who comes out on top will get a literal throne, designed by Sheron Barber. The Call of Duty League throne will be customized specifically for the winning team and features a number of small hidden details like the Championship game’s date along with player names and stats for the 2020 CDL season.

The image above is a render of the throne, which is currently still being built. Barber, who has designed for musical artists like Drake, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, and Post Malone, used cubism as an inspriation, infused with classic gaming and arcade design for the overall look of the chair. It’s made from Formica and has a titanium veneer finish to give it a brutalist brushed metal and natural stone look. The throne is entirely functional too, but where it goes and who gets to use it is another question left to the winning franchise.

CDL Championships this weekend are set to be enormous. Viewership has been growing rapidly throughout the season, with last weekend’s Finals match between Huntsmen and Optic breaking still more records as the most watched match of the season. Set for August 29th and 30th, Championship weekend will feature four teams who pushed their way through to the ultimate bout. The Atlanta Faze, Chicago Huntsmen, Dallas Empire, and London Royal Ravens will be pitted against one another to crown this year’s champs.

You can catch all of this weekends CDL Championship action on the Call of Duty YouTube channel, where the season’s final matches will be streamed starting August 29th. The first match kicks off at 11 am PST/2 pm EST, and you can check out the full schedule here. This is the final event of the Modern Warfare season, and the 2021 CDL season will take place within Treyarch and Raven’s newly revealed Black Ops Cold War. Though not yet announced, it’s also expected that next year’s CDL League will be the first played on the new next-gen consoles, most likely PS5 if the continued partnership with Sony holds up.

If there was ever a time to check out the excitement that is a Call of Duty League event, this weekend is it. Set to have some of the biggest surprises, disappointing upsets, and insane plays by professional Call of Duty players, Championship weekend is always a thrill ride in the esports world.

What do you think of this newly announced price, a literal and functional throne for the winning team to lord their victory on?