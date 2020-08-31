During gamescom 2020, Ubisoft showcased more of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in action. Narrative Director Darby McDevitt narrated a gameplay video, wherein a few of the title’s mythical quests and bosses are on display. The video, which runs just shy of five minutes in length, allows fans to get a closer look at Black Shuck, The Daughters of Lerion, and The Lost Drengr of Ragnar Lothbrok.

See Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s mythical beasts gameplay overview in the following video:

All three of these quests are based in some part on English myth. Ubisoft Montréal derived Black Shuck from common tales about black dogs that roamed the night in East Anglia. Such myths have withstood the test of time, evidenced by their appearance in modern popular culture (i.e., Harry Potter).

Meanwhile, The Daughters of Lerion quest melds fact and fiction in an especially interesting manner. It notably takes inspiration from Shakespeare’s King Lear tragedy, which itself is a retelling of King Leir’s reign around 8th Century BC. In AC Valhalla, Leir’s daughters–Cordelia, Goneril, and Regan–are fighting to protect their father’s legacy. According to McDevitt, players will find more details about this particular story scattered throughout the map.

The Lost Drengr of Ragnar Lothbrok centers on the story of Ragnar Lothbrok, an infamous viking who arrived in England 10 years before AC Valhalla begins. He wreaked havoc across the land, committing acts that eventually led to his death at the hand of an English king. In AC Valhalla, Ragnar’s followers, six brave warriors known as drengr, are desperate to die in battle and rejoin their leader. Naturally, this is where the player character, Eivor, comes into play.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch this fall on November 17th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Next-gen versions are also in the works. Those who purchase a copy of AC Valhalla on current-gen will gain access to a free next-gen upgrade, Ubisoft previously confirmed.

