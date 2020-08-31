First-person Cyberpunk title Ghostrunner helped close out this past weekend’s gamescom 2020 with a brand-new teaser trailer. In addition, more details about the sci-fi game should surface in the coming weeks. Co-developers One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks plan to unleash “big news” during PAX Online 2020 on September 15th.

That’s not the only reason Ghostrunner made the rounds, though. Private beta registration has also gone live. Anyone can sign up for a chance to join the private beta, which currently lacks a date. However, it seems this particular beta will be exclusive to Steam. If and when such a trial will launch on consoles remains to be seen.

Check out the latest teaser trailer for Ghostrunner in the following video:

One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks additionally unveiled new gameplay footage, showcasing Ghostrunner’s wallrunning mechanics, close quarters combat, and more. See the futuristic sci-fi adventure in action below:

One More Level originally revealed Ghostrunner in the lead up to gamescom 2019 last August. The title’s visual style and gameplay mechanics quickly drew comparisons to the likes of Titanfall and Dishonored. Ghostrunner is set to offer something rather unique, though. With its one-hit, one-kill mechanics, Ghostrunner should prove quite challenging. A bullet-time feature may help even the odds, however, allowing players to slow down the action.

The game takes place in a dystopian tower-city, wherein poverty and chaos are prevalent. While navigating the cityscape, players will unlock countless secrets, traverse myriad obstacles, take down enemies, and uncover the protagonist’s origins.

Ghostrunner apparently remains on track for a 2020 release on the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Gematsu, IGN]