All three of last week’s brand-new entries got off to a relatively strong start on the UK sales charts. Of course, only one title could come out on top, though. And the crown goes to Marvel’s Avengers from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal. The Avengers’ latest adventures landed at the top of the UK physical sales charts, followed by the return of THPS in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. 2K Games’ NBA 2K21 rounded out the top three.

Sales are up with regards to endeavors from the Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal teams. GamesIndustry.biz notes that Marvel’s Avengers‘ boxed sales were two percent higher than that of Shadow of the Tomb Raider in its September 2018 launch week. However, the Avengers game didn’t manage to reach the heights of another Marvel-centric title from 2018. In terms of physical units moved in the UK, Marvel’s Avengers shifted less than a third of what Marvel’s Spider-Man achieved during its launch week.

Good news abounds for Tony Hawk’s return to gaming. THPS 1 + 2 debuted at number two, raking in boxed sales that eclipsed its predecessor, the poorly received THPS 5, by an incredible 448 percent. This should come as no surprise, considering how well the remastered collection has been received by fans and critics alike.

NBA 2K21 doesn’t seem to be faring as well, though. Compared to NBA 2K20, physical sales of the new release are down by about 37 percent. It may not all be doom and gloom, however, since digital sales have yet to surface online. Given the pandemic’s influence on digital sales, it’s possible all three of the aforementioned titles are performing better than what physical sales data suggests.

The top 10 best-selling physical titles in the UK for the week ending on September 5th are as follows:

Marvel’s Avengers Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 NBA 2K11 Anima Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Minecraft (Switch) Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 20 Ghost of Tsushima PGA Tour 2K21

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]