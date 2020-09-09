It’s time! We’re about to get our first look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s multiplayer. The livestream, which we’ve embedded below, will go live at around 10 am PT/1 pm ET. Those outside these time zones can use the Time and Date website for time conversion.

Watch the multiplayer reveal with us and sound off in the comments below. Don’t forget to refresh our website at 10:15 am PT / 1:15 pm PT. Chandler went hands-on with the multiplayer and has written an in-depth preview for our readers.

Call of Duty – Twitch Official Call of Duty® Twitch page. ESRB Rating: MATURE with Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence and Strong Language.

Those who missed the recent leak will be able to check out Black Ops Cold War‘s new six-versus-six escort mission set in a Miami map, where one team is tasked with protecting a VIP until extraction while the other has to do the opposite. From what we’ve seen so far, enemy and player health bars are visible, and there appear to be no tactical sprint or doors.

Black Ops Cold War will release on November 13th for current-gen consoles and later for next-gen consoles. A next-gen release date will be confirmed presumably after Sony and Microsoft announce launch dates.

You’ll be able to get your hands on Black Ops Cold War‘s multiplayer when the beta goes live (reportedly on October 8th). In the meantime, you can grab Modern Warfare for the PlayStation 4 to hold you over!