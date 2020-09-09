THQ Nordic is Bringing Chronos: Before the Ashes to Consoles and PC

Gunfire Games‘ Chronos originally released in 2016 as an Oculus Rift exclusive. Now it appears that a version of the action role-playing game is making its way to consoles and PC. This experience from Gunfire Games will launch as Chronos: Before the Ashes on December 1st for the PS4, Google Stadia, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. As of writing, there’s no word on whether or not the title will also appear on next-gen hardware.

Publisher THQ Nordic unveiled Chronos: Before the Ashes in the following teaser trailer:

It’s presently unknown if Chronos: Before the Ashes counts as a non-VR version of Chronos, or a prequel or sequel entry. And while the subtitle suggests a connection to another Gunfire Games project, Remnant: From the Ashes, confirmation about such an interconnected universe seems to be lacking.

Neither Gunfire nor THQ Nordic have shared specifics about the premise. However, Gematsu notes that an ESRB rating description surfaced last summer. According to the rating summary, Chronos: Before the Ashes will place players in the shoes of a fighter who must protect a land plagued by evil.

While exploring the third-person action RPG, players will navigate an “ancient labyrinth” filled with beasts of fantastical origin. These creatures include the likes of goblins, minotaurs, and stone monsters, all of which can be fought off with weapons such as clubs, swords, and spears. (It certainly sounds as though Before the Ashes takes place in the Remnant: From the Ashes universe.)

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gematsu]