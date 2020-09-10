While Sony put the PlayStation 5 media remote on display during June’s PS5 games event, the small device has yet to be shown in any great detail. Someone’s apparently gotten a closer look at what it will have on offer, though. Reportedly, the bottom of the remote houses buttons dedicated to four different streaming services: Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

Brazilian website Technoblog obtained an exclusive look at the remote controller’s instructions. The four bottom buttons, which were previously shown as whited out (seen in the featured image above), now appear in an image with the aforementioned apps assigned to each one.

This seems to suggest that Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube apps will all be available to access on the PlayStation 5 on day one. Technoblog’s post also makes mention of seeing voice control options referenced in the instruction documents. Such a function should allow users to operate the console, start games, and control media with their voice alone. As of writing, this feature and the previously mentioned buttons have yet to receive acknowledgement on the media remote’s official PlayStation.com page.

According to Technoblog, the PlayStation 5’s media remote will launch in Brazil on November 17th. This, of course, indicates the console itself is slated to hit stores around the same time. Here’s to hoping Sony unleashes PS5’s release date details soon to finally put an end to the ongoing speculation. Pricing information for both the next-gen console and all of its accessories currently remain under wraps, as well.

[Source: Technoblog via Push Square]