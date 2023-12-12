PlayStation Wrap-up 2023 Launches Today with Free PS Stars Collectible

Sony has launched its PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 for PS5 and PS4, allowing players to get their end-of-year stats on things like trophies earned and games played. This year the Wrap-Up can be shared in the form of player cards while a free Marvel’s Spider-Man Spider-Bot PS Stars collectible and Wrap-Up avatar are also on offer.

How to See Your PlayStation Wrap-up 2023

The stats on offer in PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 include the number of games played, top 5 games of the year, gaming style, monthly summaries, total time played, trophies, social style, and PS Stars collectibles. There are even suggestions on games you may like to play based on your gaming style. To generate those stats, you need to:

Go to the PlayStation Wrap-Up site between now and January 12, 2024. Sign in to your PlayStation account Hit the Let’s Find Out button Hit the left and right arrows at the side of the screen to view your stats

The stats will continue to be updated throughout the rest of 2023, so those looking for a summary of the full year will need to head back to the site between January 1-12.

Reaching the end of the Wrap-Up will allow you to download your player cards based on your gameplay stats. These are downloaded as images that can then be shared on social media sites. Unlike previous years, there aren’t any options to share directly on Facebook and Twitter, something that isn’t particularly surprising bearing in mind Sony removed Twitter integration from PS5 and PS4 consoles.

The site will also generate a voucher code for a free PlayStation Wrap-Up 2023 avatar. The code can be copied to clipboard for later or there’s a button that lets players redeem the code on the PlayStation Store website. Between 1-3 days after the avatar has been redeemed, the PS Stars Digital Collectible will be automatically delivered to your account.