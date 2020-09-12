Niko Partners’ senior analyst, Daniel Ahmad, has received a list of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition box contents as well as their model numbers from a distributor in Hong Kong. Ahmad and his sources are reliable so we are fairly confident that this information is accurate. However, do note that there may be some regional differences.

Both boxes will come with identical contents with the exception of the console itself. The model number for the disc edition is CFI-1015A and the digital edition model number is CFI-1015B. Contents include:

Console

Wireless controller

825 GB SSD

Base

HDMI cable

AC power cord

USB cable

Instruction manual

Astro’s Playroom (with the following note: Pre-installed game. Console may need to be updated to the latest system software version. Internet connection required.)

Model numbers for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition + box contents. pic.twitter.com/LntCOo5iae — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 11, 2020

This is from a Hong Kong distributor. So probably region specific. Just FYI. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 11, 2020

Ahmad joked that he accidentally cropped the price out, reminding us that we’re still waiting for Sony to give us a price and preorder information!

At present, we don’t even know what the box looks like let alone how much the PS5 costs, but now that Microsoft has blinked, we’re hoping that we don’t have to wait too long.

This morning, Sony surprised us with the announcement of a digital showcase scheduled for Wednesday, September 16th. It’s possible that we’ll get all the release information then.

As usual, we’ll keep our eyes and ears peeled.