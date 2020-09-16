Starward Industries, a studio established in Krakow, has unveiled The Invincible for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X platforms. The title is a first-person sci-fi thriller based on Stainslaw Lem’s seminal novel of the same name. While there’s not a concrete launch date as of yet, Starward Industries does plan on launching the project sometime in 2021.

To get a feel of what The Invincible may have in store, check out the “Music Preview” video below:

CD Projekt RED’s former Senior Producer, Marek Markuszewski, serves as Starward Industries’ CEO. In addition, the studio’s staff of 12 is comprised of veteran developers who have worked on noteworthy projects such as Cyberpunk 2077, Dead Island, Dying Light, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Suffice it to say, The Invincible has quite the pedigree attached to it.

According to a statement from Markuszewski, Starward Industries has been hard at work on the game in secret for “some time.” At its core, he continued, The Invincible “combines a fascinating setting, iconic story and an established non-linear gameplay to deliver a truly unforgettable experience.”

Set in a “retro-future timeline,” The Invincible will put players in the boots of a space scientist who awakens on hostile planet–Regis III. The player-character’s spaceship crew is missing, tossing players into a rescue mission with life or death consequences. Survival will come down to making the right choices while exploring Regis III, which should apparently prove much larger than anyone anticipated. Its unfathomable size leaves the door open for dark secrets and a mystery that seems to indicate the player isn’t alone after all.