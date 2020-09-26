As part of The Last of Us Day 2020 celebrations, Naughty Dog announced yesterday that a board game based on the franchise was in development at CMON – the company behind Bloodborne: The Board Game and God of War: The Card Game. Although details are scant at this time, CMON has promised a “unique and compelling” experience that’ll allow fans to explore the world and story in “an entirely new way.”

“Remembering the impact The Last of Us had on me when I first experienced it years ago, and then being completely stunned by The Last of Us Part II, I knew this was a narrative experience we wanted to bring to the board gaming table,” said Geoff Skinner, VP of Entertainment and Head of Licensing at CMON. “We are honored to have the chance to translate a modern classic of the video game industry into a unique and compelling board game experience. The Last of Us is a series that many of us at CMON have followed from its inception and we are eager to adapt the stirring character-driven player experience to tabletop, letting fans explore the world and story in a entirely new way.”

The Last of Us: The Board Game is already in development. Naughty Dog said that it’s excited to bring its characters to tabletop format but didn’t reveal a release window.

“It’s always a privilege to be given permission to dip our toes into such deeply developed and beloved titles,” added CMON.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, don’t forget to snag The Last of Us: Part II‘s beach dynamic theme for free!

[Source: CMON]