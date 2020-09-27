PSLS  •  News  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

The Last of Us Day Freebies Include Stunning Art by Metal Gear Artist and All Existing TLOU2 Themes and Avatars

the last of us day 2020

As part of The Last of Us Day celebrations, Naughty Dog announced that all existing themes and avatars for The Last of Us Part II are now available for free until Monday, September 28th. That’s tomorrow, so hurry up and grab them while you can!

But wait, there’s more! Kojima Productions’ Yoji Shinkawa, the talented artist behind Metal Gear, has released a stunning piece of art commemorating The Last of Us Part II, which you can download for free for your desktop and/or mobile device. Without further ado, check it out:

If you’re looking to splash some money, then head over to Naughty Dog’s Twitter profile where the developer has been sharing links to The Last of Us merchandise, including apparel, mugs, and Funko Pops. Some limited-edition statues and figurines are also up for sale, and the 314ce guitar by Taylor Guitars has returned to the PlayStation Gear Store for just one day.

