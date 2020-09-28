Treyarch at the helm of Call of Duty means Zombies, and now that we’ve seen the Black Ops Cold War campaign and multiplayer, Treyarch is about ready to lift the lid on their latest iteration of the Easter egg-laden horde mode. After a week of the Call of Duty community solving a series of puzzles via PawnTakesPawn (the same website used to reveal Black Ops Cold War in the first place), a short teaser for Black Ops Cold War Zombies was unveiled, along with a “save the date” for the full reveal on September 30th.

You can watch the Zombies teaser on PawnTakesPawn.com/TruthBomb. It shows shaky grainy footage of what appears to be soldiers in a Cold War era bunker getting attacked and eaten by zombies. The teaser only lasts about seven or eight seconds before cutting off. A bit of text near the bottom of the page says “10AM PT September 30th youtube.com/callofduty”

Both the Call of Duty and Treyarch Twitter accounts confirmed the Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal after the community finished the PawnTakesPawn puzzles.

The short clip in the tweet shows the standard Black Ops Cold War art get “torn” to reveal a zombified soldier underneath (same as the header image above), confirming the same time and YouTube link for the reveal. Make sure to tune in at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on September 30th for more on what this year’s Zombies mode is bringing to the table.

Right now, there aren’t many other details known about Black Ops Cold War Zombies or the direction Treyarch plans to take the sub-game. The teasers have all been quite dark thematically, so don’t expect this one to have some of the goofier overtones past Zombies modes have had. It also looks like Zombies will fit in thematically with the Cold War-era narrative (again, based on the teasers so far), but this is Treyarch we’re talking about. There’s still a lot to be discovered.

With a Zombies reveal just around the corner, the last major cornerstone of Black Ops Cold War to learn about is Warzone integration. Many in the community expect additional puzzles on PawnTakesPawn to lead to some kind of reveal there too, but with more than a month to go to launch, a multiplayer beta next month, the Zombies reveal this week, and Warzone Season Six launching tomorrow, we probably won’t see anything there for a few weeks.

One thing is certain though: demand for Black Ops Cold War is high. The surprise PS4 Alpha was the most downloaded Call of Duty PS4 Alpha or Beta ever.

Thanks to our players for making last week’s #BlackOpsColdWar Alpha the most downloaded PS4 alpha or beta in Call of Duty history. Jump back into the fight soon – The PS4 Beta begins Oct. 8, Crossplay Beta starts Oct. 15 and worldwide release is set for Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/VhwtdQKKNw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 28, 2020

Join us on September 30th for the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War releases on November 13th on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.