With the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season Six release date just a week away on September 29th, Activision and Infinity Ward are starting to tease the changes and additions coming with the new season’s launch. A brand new cinematic—which will most likely be what players see when the season kicks off next week—shows the Modern Warfare campaign’s Farah and Nikolai getting trains in the underground started up before radioing Captain Price and joining the ongoing fight in Verdansk.

Check out the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Season Six cinematic below.

Notably, the end of the cinematic also shows what appears to be the new underground/subway route, complete with seven stops around Verdansk. It covers a much larger area than the existing loot train that circles the lower left quadrant of the map, this one being more up and to the right. The subway stations were previously teased during the Call of Duty League Championships, and station C appears to line up with the positioning of the station seen in that teaser screencap. How these subways and tunnels will function in-game remains to be seen, but expect them to both be a viable mode of transport as well as a deadly danger

Activision offers a bit more info about the teaser, confirming that Farah and Nikolai are coming as operators in the Season Six Battle Pass. Farah will be unlocked at Rank 0 upon purchasing the Battle Pass, and Nikolai will require reaching Rank 100. You can see Farah’s unlockable challenge outfits in the header image above and Nikolai’s below.

This is just a teaser, and going by previous weeks leading to a new Season launch, we can expect more information in the days leading up to September 29th, along with a more proper “launch trailer” that reveals new weapons, modes, and gameplay from Season Six. Patch notes should be available sometime on September 28th just before the new update goes live.

It also appears that Season Six could be the final Modern Warfare/Warzone season, with just 45 days between its launch and the release of Black Ops Cold War. It’s unknown exactly how Activision plans to handle the transition from the modern battleground of MW and connect the game to ’80s-era Black Ops Cold War, and how Seasonal numbering will be affected (will it be Season Seven or Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season One?). We also don’t know if the Warzone connection will happen immediately or shortly after release. 45 days would make Season Six one of the shortest so far, so there’s a possibility we may see a delay between when Black Ops Cold War releases and when a major game shift happens in Warzone to bridge it to the new game.

Players have long awaited a major event to change Warzone’s Verdansk map, including theories from a nuke going off to the dam bursting and flooding the environment. The in-game Black Ops Cold War reveal event was thought to bring this change, but didn’t end up making any permanent big changes to the map. So far the biggest change has been Season Five blowing the roof off of Stadium and opening the train station.

Before we hit November, however, we have another full Season to enjoy. Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Season Six kicks off September 29th. Stay tuned for more details on what will be included in the coming update.

[Source: Activision]