Now that both the campaign and the multiplayer are on the table, the latest piece of the Black Ops Cold War puzzle is about to be unveiled. Treyarch is set to show fans what’s coming in the Zombies pillar of the upcoming title, a mode that has been a major part of Treyarch’s pedigree for the last decade. After an intense Easter egg hunt via the much-utilized PawnTakesPawn website, the Call of Duty community uncovered a very short Zombies teaser and a “save the date” for today, September 30th at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. This isn’t just going to be a trailer reveal, but a full-on live stream with developer commentary talking about the mode.

Watch the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies reveal live stream with us in the YouTube embed below. The show starts at 10 am PT/1 pm ET, or you can catch the archived video-on-demand version if you missed out on it live.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies Reveal Live Stream

Zombies has evolved over the years from a horde mode to a complex Easter egg-laden narrative, with multiple paths and options for both beginners and veterans alike. Sometimes the mode has loose ties with the themes present in the main campaign, but more often, Zombies has remained its own separate entity entirely, with unique characters, story, and locales. This Zombies reveal should give us a good look at what Treyarch has planned while hiding many, many other secrets beneath its surface.

The next big thing left to learn about Black Ops Cold War is how it will integrate with Warzone. Season Six just kicked off in Modern Warfare/Warzone, which has a lot of Halloween and zombies themes to it, including an entire two week event in October called “Haunting of Verdansk.” The Battle Pass timer for this Season is set to run out on November 23rd, which makes a pretty compelling case for the next Season going live on November 24th, 11 days after the launch of Black Ops Cold War. Whether or not that will mark the transition of Warzone into the new game remains to be seen.

