Cyberpunk 2077 Map Leaks, Get a Full Look at Night City

The physical Night City map included with every physical copy of Cyberpunk 2077 has leaked, giving us our best look at the Cyberpunk 2077 map yet. The map comes courtesy of an imgur gallery, which also shows the postcard set that will come with physical editions of the game. Take a look at the Cyberpunk 2077 map below (click to enlarge):

The leaked map follows what was shown as part of the Cyberpunk 2077 art book earlier this year, though contains text and topological detail that wasn’t present on that stylized map. CD Projekt RED indicated last year that Night City may seem smaller than other open-world games (specifically naming CDPR’s own The Witcher 3), but what the Night City map may lack in square footage, it makes up for in density.

Night City is a bustling metropolis with various districts and loads of verticality, both high rises and underground areas to visit. The top-down map can’t communicate the level of depth being added to each city block, with life and activity around every corner and inside every building. Overall, Cyberpunk 2077’s campaign will be slightly shorter than The Witcher 3, thanks to a lot of people not even finishing the latter game’s story.

CD Projekt RED recently announced that Cyberpunk 2077 had gone gold, meaning it’s ready to be pressed to physical discs and has a final application being submitted to digital storefronts. The studio will continue to crunch with mandatory overtime for the next six weeks until its release, presumably to squash bugs and further optimize the game with a day one update.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19th for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades are coming at a later date, free for all owners of the game. Players can play on next-gen consoles immediately thanks to the backwards compatibility capabilities of both systems.

