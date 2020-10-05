Sony recently allowed various Japanese media outlets and influencers to get hands-on time with the PlayStation 5. As a result, impressions for titles such as Astro’s Playroom, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, and Godfall have been making the rounds. What Sony didn’t allow media to tinker with, however, was the User Interface and the DualSense’s Create button. It doesn’t seem there exists a clear answer as to why these details presently remain under wraps.

A writer at Dengeki Online noted in their preview that the PlayStation 5’s UI was not available to peruse. The same goes for whatever features the Create button continues to hide. This is all especially worthy of mention since Sony has yet to demonstrate these aspects of the next-gen console itself. When information of this nature will surface remains a mystery. It’s a rather odd one, too, considering the new hardware releases in approximately one month’s time. The Japanese media and influencers were also not allowed to touch the PS5 hardware itself at all, previewed in a very controlled environment and limited to taking photos of the console. It’s still unknown when we might get a full console teardown, something Mark Cerny promised back in his March 2020 PS5 tech talk.

Other bits of relevant information did come out of the hands-on impressions, though. For one, we now know Sony is making ‘X’ the universal confirm button on the DualSense, even in Japan. Those who were able to play the console also revealed the system’s fans are basically silent and the system remains cool even after upwards of an hour of play. And fresh details about DualSense note that an area below the touchpad is equipped with LED lights, which help identify a player’s assigned number.

PlayStation 5 hits store shelves in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. The rest of the world will receive the new hardware the following week on November 19th.

[Source: Dengeki Online via Push Square]