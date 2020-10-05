The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller features lots of cool bells and whistles. And it seems there’s still plenty more to learn about it, too. The latest revelation concerns the placement of four LED lights beneath the touchpad. Apparently, they are not just for decoration purposes. These four little little lights will help players identify which player they are (1-4) whenever a group is playing local co-op.

Twitter user Droid shared photos of this function in action. Check out one of the shots in the picture below:

The #ps5 dualsense have 4 little lights bellow the touchpad, this appear to be to show you what player you are (1,2,3,4) pic.twitter.com/AOvbpKUO3B — Droid: (@Alejandroid1979) October 4, 2020

A subsequent post from Droid reveals that the lights are centered based on what number a player is assigned to. This is on display in the photos below for Player 1 and Player 2.

This particular bit of news and more began making the rounds this weekend, thanks to hands-on impressions from press and influencers in Japan. One key piece of info concerns the switch to ‘X’ as the universal confirm button in all regions, including Japan. (Historically, PlayStation hardware in Japan left the default confirm button at Circle.) Another big detail to come out of the previews is the praise PS5 is receiving for its virtually silent fans.

PlayStation 5 will hit store shelves in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive Sony’s new consoles a week later on November 19th.

[Source: Droid on Twitter]