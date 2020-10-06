Apparently, the PlayStation 5’s pre-loaded game, Astro’s Playroom, offers a bit more than a typical demo experience. The title is supposedly packed with content, at least four to five hours worth. And there are a few other goodies, too, including a Time Attack mode and PlayStation-centric tributes of some sort.

Twitter user Nibel relayed the news, which comes courtesy of Famitsu. In an interview with the publication, Nicolas Doucet, Studio Head at SIE Japan Studio, spoke extensively about the PlayStation 5’s packaged-in Astro experience. The following tweet from Nibel outlines Doucet’s key points:

Interview with Nicolas Doucet on Astro’s Playroom – 4 worlds: Cooling Resort, GPU Jungle, SSD Speedway and Memory Sky (machine translated)

– 4-5 hours of playtime

– filled with collectibles and PlayStation tributes

– time attack mode

– online ranking https://t.co/ZJfZuOBZzm pic.twitter.com/vJhVdPRJPL — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 6, 2020

Based on this, and the little that’s been seen of Astro’s Playroom in action, the title should prove both informative and fun to play. In the interview itself, Doucet teases that some of the collectibles consist of artifacts and puzzle pieces. He further noted that those who complete everything will gain access to a surprise that PlayStation fans should find especially pleasing. (Whether or not Astro’s Playroom features trophies and/or a Platinum is not publicly known.)

Astro’s Playroom, along with the likes of Godfall and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, took center-stage during a recent preview event for Japanese media and influencers. When such a hands-on experience will make its way to the rest of the world currently remains to be seen.

The PS5 lands in stores in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea next month on November 12th. November 19th is when Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive Sony’s new hardware.

[Source: Famitsu via Nibel on Twitter]