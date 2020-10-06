Ubisoft previously confirmed that Watch Dogs‘ first hero, Aiden Pearce, is joining Watch Dogs: Legion as a playable character in the Season Pass. Now more details have surfaced about post-launch plans for the franchise’s upcoming third entry. Notably, the online multiplayer component will go live on December 3rd as a free update across all platforms. A host of free single-player content is slated to roll out in 2021, as well.

In a press release, Ubisoft outlined exactly what players can expect from the free online update in December:

Free-roam open-world co-op where players can team up with their friends for up to four-player co-op and explore the city of London and participate in side activities

New co-op missions for two-to-four players using new co-op gameplay mechanics and giving players the opportunity to recruit the perfect team

Four-player co-op Tactical Ops missions which will require teamwork and efficiency

The first available Player-vs-Player (PvP) mode, Spiderbot Arena, where four-to-eight players control armed spiderbots and compete in a high intensity free-for-all deathmatch

The free single-player content coming to Watch Dogs: Legion on an unspecified date in 2021 will consist of:

New characters with new abilities

New mission content

A New Game Plus mode

Ubisoft also unveiled all four of the playable characters who are set to appear in Legion’s Season Pass. Pearce and Watch Dogs 2’s Wrench will take part in an all-new Bloodline story. Players should additionally get ready to step into the shoes of Mina and Assassin Order member Darcy. Mina is in possession of mind control abilities, due to her time as a transhuman experiment subject.

In addition to the above, those who purchase the Season Pass will gain access to extra DedSec missions, as well as the original Watch Dogs Complete Edition (2014).

Get a look at all of the above in the following Post-Launch Content Trailer:

A brand-new story trailer for the forthcoming Watch Dogs installment is live, too:

Watch Dogs: Legion arrives on October 29th for the PS4, Goolge Stadia, PC, and Xbox One. The title hits next-gen consoles on each of their respective release dates. However, a physical version of Legion won’t land on the PlayStation 5 until November 24th.