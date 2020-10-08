The San Mateo-based Pixelopus launched the vibrant Concrete Genie last year to generally positive reviews. Now the team is hard at work on something else, a new adventure made specifically for the PlayStation 5. What that may entail is anyone’s guess at this point, but we know the crew is expanding to see its vision through to completion.

A job posting via LinkedIn notes that Pixelopus hopes to hire two new developers in the near future. One open position is for a Senior Game Engine Programmer. Meanwhile, Senior Gameplay Programmer counts as the other recent opening. While the listings themselves don’t make mention of PS5, a LinkedIn post from Pixelopus Creative Director Dominic Robilliard references the hardware directly. According to Robilliard, Pixelopus aims to bring on additional staff members for its “new and exciting PlayStation 5 adventure.”

The job listings lack any specific details that could hint at what Pixelopus has up its sleeve. It’s possible a Concrete Genie sequel is on the cards. Perhaps an Entwined follow-up wouldn’t be beyond the realm of possibility, either? As of now, however, there’s no telling. Of course, the crew could also have its hands full with a completely new IP, something just as inventive as its previous two PlayStation adventures. We’ll have to wait and see.

Concrete Genie came to the PS4 in October 2019. Its tale follows a boy named Ash, whose hometown is devastated following an environmental disaster. In fending off bullies, Ash stumbles across a magic paintbrush that brings to life his imagination. Now the town’s fate rests in his creative hands.

[Source: LinkedIn]