As previously promised, developer People Can Fly and publisher Square Enix yesterday unveiled the Outriders release date. Though the three-player co-op shooter was on track to launch in holiday 2020, the two companies have confirmed the recently rumored delay. Outriders will now hit stores on February 2, 2021 for the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Those who purchase a copy on current-gen will gain access to a next-gen upgrade for free. However, it’s worth noting that players who buy a physical version on PS4 can only take advantage of the upgrade path if they later own a PS5 with a disc drive.

The release date announcement additionally confirmed that Outriders will support cross-play across all platforms. A statement from Lee Singleton, Studio Co-Head at Square Enix External Studios, suggests the addition of cross-play is thanks, in part, to the delay. According to Singleton, the development teams are also using the extra time to “ensure players have the best possible experience with Outriders.

As is often the case, a brand-new trailer accompanied the launch date news. Check it out in the video linked below:

Square Enix and People Can Fly originally unveiled Outriders during E3 2019 for a summer 2020 launch. The delay to holiday 2020 came alongside the announcement of next-gen iterations of the shooter.

Outriders isn’t all the Bulletstorm creators are hard at work on. People Can Fly’s New York-based division has started developing a new title, a “groundbreaking action-adventure.” Presently, details concerning the project are minimal, but the studio made it known that this new venture will come to next-gen and PC.

People Can Fly’s Outriders drops onto the PlayStation 4, PlayStation, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S early next year on February 2nd.

[Source: Square Enix]