Song of Horror PS4 and Xbox One Versions Delayed to Q1 2021

Raiser Games has announced that Song of Horror‘s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will now launch sometime in the first quarter of 2021. The game, which first released on PC, was scheduled to release on consoles later this month.

In a statement on Twitter, Raiser said that it wants to ensure that the quality of the console versions is on par with the PC version.

We had to make a hard decision that we hope all of you understand. After discussing a lot internally and due to multiple factors, we decided to move the release date of Song Of Horror to Q1 2021. We want to deliver the best possible quality for the console version, delivering the vision of the original PC release for all our community. It became evident we were not there yet and we do not want to deliver something that risks disappointing you. So, here we are. We know this is not good news for many of you, but we believe that the delay will help deliver a better experience, the same experience we think all of you deserve. Thank you very much in advance for your understanding and support.

Song of Horror tells the story of a writer who goes missing along with his family. When his editor sends someone to look for him, he too disappears. A “nameless, dark entity known only as The Presence” is responsible for the disappearances.

[Source: Raiser Games]