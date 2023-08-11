Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Might Skip PS4 and Xbox One

There’s some confusion over Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s PS4 and Xbox One versions due to an Xbox Store listing. Activision has yet to confirm platforms, but Sony has listed it as a PS5 and PS4 game, whereas Microsoft has listed it as a current-gen title.

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 current-gen only?

Confusion stems from the PlayStation YouTube channel, which published Modern Warfare 3’s teaser trailer with the caption “PS5 and PS4 games.” As spotted by YouTuber TheGamingRevolution, the Xbox Store lists it as an Xbox Series X|S game only.

PS4 is at least confirmed, could just be Xbox One they leave behind? pic.twitter.com/njNG24Gw1C — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) August 10, 2023

At this point in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S life cycles, it’s quite possible that Modern Warfare 3 is skipping last-gen consoles altogether. PS4 and Xbox One have become increasingly difficult for developers to accommodate due to dated hardware.

On the other hand, it’s also possible that Modern Warfare 3 is releasing on the PS4 but skipping Xbox One. This isn’t entirely unusual as some games have skipped Microsoft’s last-gen console while releasing on the PS4.

We’re unlikely to get an answer from Activision until August 17, when Modern Warfare 3 will be officially revealed worldwide. However, we won’t be surprised if the game is current-gen only.