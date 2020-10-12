An all-new Doctor Who adventure is in the works from developers Maze Theory and Just Add Water. This particular outing, Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, serves as a sequel for the VR title Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. With The Edge of Reality, however, players will not find themselves stepping into another VR experience, however. The first-person game will come to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms on an undetermined date in spring 2021. Better yet, fans can expect to assume the roles of the Thirteenth and Tenth Doctors, Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant, respectively.

Apparently, this is no typical sequel. The Edge of Reality will additionally take the form of a reimagining of The Edge of Time, complete with fresh gameplay options, a host of new monsters, and exciting new worlds worthy of exploration. The Thirteenth and Tenth Doctors’ primary goal, as one might guess, will revolve around saving reality “from a series of time-breaking glitches.” They’ll work to accomplish as much by wielding the Sonic Screwdriver and continuing the narrative that The Edge of Time kickstarted last year in virtual reality.

A blurb on the official website for The Edge of Reality notes that Maze Theory and Just Add Water “built [the game] with current and next-generation consoles in mind.” Yet, details about a potential release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles remain under wraps as of writing.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality hits the PS4, PC, Switch, and Xbox One platforms sometime in 2021.

