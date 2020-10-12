Over the weekend, Iron Studios and Quantum Mechanix (QMX) unveiled their brand-new Mortal Kombat figures. The collectible from Iron Studios is a 1/10 scale Shao Kahn statue priced at $199.99. Preorders are already live, with a release set for an unspecified date in the second quarter of 2021. QMX will offer a different type of statue with its Mortal Kombat Q-Figs for Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Pricing details are currently unavailable, same with preorders, but the figures will ship sometime in early 2021.

The Shao Kahn on Throne Deluxe statue is somewhat of a behemoth, weighing five pounds with 9.8in (H) x 7.8in (W) x 7.8in (L) dimensions. As an Iron Studios limited edition product, the figure will be hand painted. In designing the Outworld Emperor’s look, Iron Studios took inspiration from his appearance in 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11. The statue depicts Shao Kahn sitting on his throne in full garb, one hand firmly gripping his staff, while the other rests atop the throne’s skull-clad armrest.

Check out pictures of the collectible in the following photo gallery:

New Mortal Kombat Figures Coming from Iron Studios and QMX in 2021 WATCH GALLERY

Again, QMX is providing Mortal Kombat fans with something different, courtesy of its more cartoonish Scorpion and Sub-Zero designs. The Scorpion Q-Fig shows him mid-fight, unleashing his fearsome spear on whichever enemy lies ahead. Meanwhile, QMX’s Q-Fig for Sub-Zero depicts him preparing a freeze ball in his hands. See both collectibles in the images featured below:

In other Mortal Kombat-related news, NetherRealm Studios recently unveiled Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, alongside Kombat Pack 2. Both are slated to arrive next month on November 17th. The Ultimate package will include the base game, Kombat Pack 1, Aftermath, and Kombat Pack 2. Out of the new Kombat Pack, fans can expect to get their hands on Mileena, Rain, and Rambo.

[Source: The Toyark (1), (2)