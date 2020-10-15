Upon booting up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, players will find the open-world adventure replete with accessibility options. Adjustments for Quick Time Events (QTEs), subtitles, screen shake, and remappable controls represent just a few possibilities. But arguably most interesting is the addition of “Guaranteed Assassinate,” a feature that will enable players to successfully dispatch a target regardless of the enemy’s level.

“Guaranteed Assassinate” should prove a boon for those who want to explore AC Valhalla’s more dynamic difficulty options, which themselves are spread across various settings. Speaking with DualShockers, developers explained that fight difficulty boasts four settings, while stealth and exploration feature three settings each. As hinted above, players will also have the ability to disable screen shake.

Remappable controls for controllers, mouse, and keyboard further enhance accessibility. According to DualShockers, such settings include the ability to adjust vibration intensity, swap sticks, and so on. This level of variety additionally applies to button inputs, which players can switch to toggle or hold. More specifically, hold inputs will allow users to decide the length of a button hold. With regards to QTEs, AC Valhalla will come with three different options–a single button press, hold, or repeated button presses. A similar range of functionality fuels the three variants for the bow’s aim-assistance.

Longtime fans will notice changes to what’s usually known as Eagle Vision. In AC Valhalla, that same ability (renamed Odin’s Sight) boasts the typical scan ability. However, by enabling closed captions, players will be able to take advantage of even more visual cues.

Extensive subtitle functions are in the works as well, featuring three different size options. Should a player so choose, speaker names will appear on screen, too. DualShockers further notes that closed captions will display “visual notifications for in-game sounds.” Of course, volume sliders are set to return, bringing with them a “dialogue boost” that can emphasize a character’s spoken dialogue.

Several options for the HUD feature in the latest Assassin’s Creed entry, too. Adjusting menu fonts and icons serve as a couple of possibilities, alongside the ability to alter which HUD elements appear on screen. Players can also take advantage of colorblind modes and menu narration, the latter of which boasts flexible pace and volume settings.

Menu navigation apparently represents yet another big change. While players moved through menus with a “free-cursor” on console and PC in Origins and Odyssey, Valhalla will see fans choose either the cursor or “Focus” mode. With the latter, players will simply snap to items in the menu.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on November 10th. Those who plan to pick up a copy on PS5 can do so when the console launches.

[Source: DualShockers]