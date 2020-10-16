As a part of its State of the Game update for Marvel’s Avengers, developer Crystal Dynamics has revealed plans to push the title’s next-gen launch to an unknown date in 2021. Such a decision will allow the development team the extra time necessary to truly deliver a next-gen experience.

Crystal Dynamics’ Studio Head, Scot Amos, shared the news in the following blurb via the aforementioned State of the Game post: “We’ve also made the decision to shift our PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launch to next year to ensure that we give our team the time to deliver a next-gen experience showcasing all that this game is meant to be. More details to come.”

Players on current-gen hardware need not fret, however. Marvel’s Avengers will still be playable on next-gen consoles, courtesy of backward compatibility. Experiencing the title in this manner has its own set of benefits, including speedier loading times and higher frame rate capabilities.

In the blog post, Amos additionally confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers will support cross-gen co-op. Therefore, PS4 and PS5 players can team up; the same applies to friends across Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Fans can further rest assured that all of their existing save game data will make the generational leap once the new consoles arrive in a few short weeks.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. While the free next-gen updates aren’t slated to arrive until 2021, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can dive into the superhero adventure via backward compatibility.

[Source: Square Enix Games]