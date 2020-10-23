Little Nightmares II remains on track for a February 2021 release on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One. But developer Tarsier Studios and publisher Bandai Namco have some extras in store for console players. For starters, the companies plan on releasing a Stay Tuned bundle, a special physical edition that will launch exclusively on the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store. In addition, PS4 and Xbox One fans can look forward to free next-gen upgrades, which are scheduled to go live “later in 2021.”

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Little Nightmares II’s Stay Tuned bundle costs $49.99. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch iteration is priced higher at $59.99, according to the Bandai Namco Store listing. The Stay Tuned edition packs in the base game, soundtrack CD, sticker board, themed TV box, Mono and Six diorama, art book, and steelbook case. Get a look at all of the contents in the image pictured below:

Tarsier Studios and Bandai Namco announced all of the above in a ‘Halloween’ trailer for the upcoming sequel, which also features cursory details about the aforementioned free next-gen upgrades. Check out the brand-new trailer for Little Nightmares II in the following video:

Little Nightmares II was announced during last year’s gamescom: Opening Night Live. The sequel will debut a new set of scares to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on February 11, 2021. Those who pick up a copy on PS4/Xbox One consoles will receive access to a PS5/Xbox Series X|S upgrade for free in the latter part of 2021.