Electronic Arts previously outlined its next-gen plans for FIFA 21, explaining Dual Entitlement, cross-save capabilities, and so on. Now the publisher has confirmed when the recent FIFA entry will hit next-gen hardware. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can take to the pitch on December 4th.

The publisher confirmed as much in the following post on the franchise’s official Twitter page:

#FIFA21 is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 4th. More info here https://t.co/TbajtgHml5 pic.twitter.com/gTY0AzyUHY — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 27, 2020

Current-gen owners of FIFA 21 will receive a free upgrade for next-gen consoles. As EA notes on its FAQ page, “discless consoles require a digital entitlement to upgrade.” With regards to game progress, every aspect of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team will transfer back and forth between current and next-gen hardware. The same goes for progress in VOLTA FOOTBALL. However, save progress across every other mode will not make the generational leap. According to the aforementioned FAQ page, the information that players can’t transfer includes, but is not limited to: “Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, Pro Clubs.”

FIFA 21 landed in stores earlier this month for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms. As noted above, the sports title hits PS5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year on December 4th.

The new consoles themselves will ship a little earlier, of course. Xbox Series X|S arrives on November 10th. PlayStation 5 launches in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Sony’s new hardware goes out to the rest of the world on November 19th.

[Source: EA Sports FIFA on Twitter, EA.com]