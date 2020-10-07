The save data saga between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 continues. Unfortunately, yet another game can be added to the list of titles whose progress isn’t transferable between the two consoles. Kind of. Players will get to transfer some of their FIFA 21 progress when upgrading from PS4 to PS5. However, other aspects of the experience are not on track to make the leap. Interestingly, this does not only apply to PlayStation consoles. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S are in the same boat.

An FAQ section on EA’s “FIFA 21 Dual Entitlement” page, as spotted by Push Square, notes that not all progress will make the generational jump. As such, progress in modes such as Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, and Career Mode, are locked to one system at a time.

The FAQ’s full statement regarding cross-saves appears as follows,

All progress you make or content you acquire within FIFA 21 Ultimate Team (including players, items, coins, FIFA Points, match record, and leaderboard placement), as well as all progression in VOLTA FOOTBALL will transfer from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 and back, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back. Progress within all other modes including Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, etc. will be specific to the console you are playing on and won’t transfer between consoles.

On PlayStation at least, news of cross-save limitations does not come as much of a surprise. None of a player’s save progress in DIRT 5 will pass between PS4 and PS5, for instance. The same holds true for Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Maneater. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales represents a different kind of beast, though, since cross-saves between the two systems are in store. As of now, it remains unclear why the feature works with some titles and not others.

Grace the pitch in FIFA 21 when it lands for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on October 9th. PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will arrive later, complete with a free next-gen upgrade for current-gen buyers.

[Source: EA Official via Push Square]