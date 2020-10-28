Sony previously unveiled an overhauled Trophy system for PlayStation. However, the company’s yet to show how Trophies will function on PlayStation 5, with respects to the way in which they’ll pop up on-screen. Of course, limited details about the DualSense controller’s ‘Create Button’ introduces its own set of questions in this regard. Some of these questions have now been answered, thanks to a new video that shows what happens when players earn a Trophy on the next-gen console.

Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller shared the aforementioned video via a recent Twitter post. Check it out in the tweet below:

Trophies are cooler than ever on the #PS5. pic.twitter.com/YLvscVHrW4 — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) October 27, 2020

On PlayStation 4, the system captures a screenshot of the moment players earn a Trophy. Sometimes the captures are pretty good, perhaps even good enough to share on social media. More often than not, though, the screenshot will merely showcase a black screen or an awkward camera angle.

Evidenced by Miller’s video, the PS5 will remedy this by capturing a few seconds of footage. Upon earning the Trophy in the clip above, a lead-in graphic appears at the bottom of the screen. This graphic shows the type of Trophy, in this case Bronze, and its description. All of this unfolds moments before the usual Trophy icon pops in the screen’s top-right corner. Such an upgrade to the formula should allow players more options when it comes to sharing noteworthy Trophy progress.

Hopefully, Sony itself will further detail all of the above soon. And we’re still awaiting additional information about apparent digital rewards that will come with unlocking some Trophies next-gen.

PlayStation 5 hits stores in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. The next-gen console launches in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa a week later on November 19th.

[Source: Greg Miller on Twitter]