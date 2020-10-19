It Looks Like Some PlayStation 5 Trophies May Unlock Digital Rewards

Sony overhauled the Trophy system on PlayStation platforms earlier this month. Now it seems as though more changes are on the horizon once PlayStation 5 arrives. Players should not expect these potential alterations to increase their Trophy level again, however. It instead looks like some Trophies on PS5 will give players access to digital rewards.

MPS1st took note of a small detail on display in Sony’s recent User Experience video for the PlayStation 5’s UI. A couple of Cards on the PS5’s Home Screen specifically concern Trophies–one Bronze, the other Gold. Both seem to be tied to Destruction All-Stars. On the Bronze Trophy Card, the following blurb appears: “Earn all of the star objectives for… Profile Banner.” Meanwhile, writing on the Gold Trophy’s Card reads, “Earn an S Rank Wreckognition rat… Profile Avatar.” These suggests that unlocking certain Trophies will net players rewards of some kind. (Perhaps in-game rewards?)

See screenshots of the Cards in question in the images below, courtesy of MP1st:

That PlayStation 5 Trophies may offer extra rewards isn’t too much of a surprise. Those who have earned Platinums for certain first-party titles know that Sony sends along an exclusive Theme or Avatar as a reward every so often. Until the console manufacturer shares details itself, it’s hard to know what exactly the info featured in the screenshots above entails. With the PS5’s release so imminent, hopefully the wait to find out more isn’t long.

PlayStation 5 hits stores in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. November 19th is when the rest of the world will receive the next-gen console from Sony.

[Source: MP1st]