As of January of this year, Dying Light has been on the market for five years. Fans and newcomers alike will have another chance to celebrate in a few short weeks, though. On December 8th, Techland plans to roll out Dying Light Anniversary Edition on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for $39.99. Billed as a complete package, this edition contains all of the survival title’s various content updates and DLC offerings.

Interestingly, Techland did not announce the news itself. Online store listings via Amazon and Best Buy let loose details about Dying Light Anniversary Edition. According to information featured on the box art, the Anniversary Edition packs in the following content:

Dying Light base game

The Following

Hellraid

Be the Zombie

Cuisine & Cargo

The Bozak Horde

Ultimate Survival Bundle

5th Anniversary Bundle

Get a good luck at the package’s box art in the image below, which touts Dying Light’s 50-plus Game of the Year awards.

As you can see, Techland has consistently updated Dying Light with free and paid content offerings since launch. Hellraid, which arrived on PC and consoles in August for $9.99, counts as the most recent release of the bunch. This particular bit of content is based on a project that Techland put on hold several years ago–a slasher named Hellraid. The DLC sees the slasher appear in the world of Dying Light as an in-game arcade machine. Whether or not Hellraid will ever resurface beyond Dying Light’s zombie-infested world remains unknown.

While fans can look forward to the Anniversary Edition next month, there’s still no word on when the long-awaited sequel will hit stores.

[Source: Amazon, Best Buy via Gematsu]