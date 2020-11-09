PlayStation VR gem Blood & Truth is ready to live again on the PlayStation 5. Thanks to backward compatibility, of course, fans can enjoy the title on Sony’s new hardware. Better still, developer SIE London Studio has revealed that players can look forward to a whole host of enhancements. Apparently, said enhancements will even be reflected across Blood & Truth’s free DLC.

This morning SIE London Studio shared two posts on Twitter, the second of which outlines exactly what players can expect to see from Blood & Truth on Sony’s new hardware. Higher resolution, a frame rate of up to 90FPS, better “detail assets,” and improved textures are all set to impress.

The tweets in question appear as follows:

Higher resolution

Higher framerate (up to 90 fps)

Highest detail assets used at all times

Improved texture details …this is across the whole game, as well as all our FREE DLC! — PlayStation London Studio (@LondonStudioHQ) November 9, 2020

Blood & Truth especially won over VR fans in early 2019 for its high-octane action. That it’s receiving a notable boost on the PlayStation 5 is no doubt another win.

Thankfully, Sony recently revealed how PlayStation VR owners can gain access to the PS Camera Adaptor needed to run the device on PS5. Users who reside in Canada, Mexico, or the United States should request the adaptor through this link. Meanwhile, customers in the rest of the world should be able to do the same via this link.

PlayStation 5 is officially right around the corner. In North America and Japan, the console launches later this week on November 12th. European fans will get their new machine next week on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation London Studio on Twitter]