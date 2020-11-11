Insomniac Games’ core technology director, Mike Fitzgerald, has said that developers are merely “scratching the surface” of what the PlayStation 5’s hardware is capable of.

Speaking to IGN, Fitzgerald added that studios will have “years and years of scraping more and more performance” out of the PS5, and will be able to accomplish things that are “crazier and crazier.”

“It feels like we’re just scratching the surface of what you can do with hardware like [the PS5],” said Fitzgerald. “That we sort of can take a game model like Spider-Man and make everything really fast. Even the Ratchet and Clank game we’re working on is leaning into that, a lot.”

Speaking of the different modes that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales offers players, Fitzgerald said that it’s a positive development “because it means we’re giving different options for different types of players.” “Feels like we can serve both of those audiences,” he continued. “We never really offered an option in our games before, right? Every game we’ve done sort of locked at 30, but it’s sort of nice to lean into [the different options].”

After a long wait, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is ready for launch alongside the PS5 on November 12th. Make sure to read our review of the game, if you haven’t already, and take a look at the trophy list if chasing Platinums is your thing.

In related news, Insomniac recently detailed all the accessibility settings that’ll be available in Spider-Man: Miles Morales so head over to our previous coverage for more on that.

[Source: IGN]