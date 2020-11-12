Ubisoft Montréal’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already off to a noteworthy start. During its first day on the market on November 10th, the title’s player engagement doubled that of what Assassin’s Creed Odyssey achieved back in 2018. Given the success of AC Odyssey, this no doubt counts as an impressive feat for the franchise’s latest installment.

Ubisoft shared news of AC Valhalla’s player engagement accomplishments in a press release. The publisher further noted the new title will likely continue to outperform previous entries, especially “as sales of the new generation of consoles increase.” In addition, AC Valhalla is setting viewership and engagement records on both Twitch and YouTube for Ubisoft-published games, another feat that’s bound to prove beneficial to the brand in the weeks ahead.

A statement from the publisher’s Co-Founder and CEO, Yves Guillemot, reads in part: “We are humbled by the reception from the players and extremely proud of what our teams have accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which builds on the amazing success of its predecessors.” He goes on to say that launching such an ambitious project across upwards of seven different platforms serves as an “incredible achievement” for the developers, particularly in the context of COVID-19.

With AC Valhalla, Ubisoft doubles down on the franchise’s shift to providing RPG experiences. Players assume the role of Eivor, a 9th Century Viking who must establish a new home for their people on English shores.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now for the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Post-launch content will begin rolling out in early 2021, with the advent of Expansion 1, Wrath of the Druids. The second story expansion, The Siege of Paris, will arrive sometime next summer. Players can also look forward to free seasonal content, along with “The Legend of Beowulf” bonus quest–the latter is available now for Season Pass holders.

[Source: Ubisoft via Globe Newswire]