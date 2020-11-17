Reddit user Mikeymorphin has shared images of Cyberpunk 2077‘s promotional materials sent to their unnamed employer by CD Projekt RED, which reveals that the PlayStation 4 version of the game will ship on two blu-ray discs and will require a minimum space of 70 GB on the hard drive.

Check out the images below:

Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 retail box front cover According to the back cover, will have to download a minimum of 70 gigabytes of the CDPR masterpiece. 2X Blu-Ray disc

World compendium

Stickers

Postcards

Game map

Digital content access pic.twitter.com/D3dcMSswHt — Shadow #Cyberpunk 2077 (@WOops3301) November 16, 2020

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, writer Paweł Ciemniewski has told Ungeek in an interview that the upcoming title features a “captivating, exciting story” that’ll “amuse and move players.” He said:

All the stories, characters, and worlds that inspire us and that we like to present to players — they touch that which is deeply hidden in people. Sometimes the stuff they touch is dark, sometimes unnamed, sometimes funny and surprising, but always timeless. We didn’t start out by thinking about what themes from other works of this genre to use in the game — that’s just not how we approach story creation at CD PROJEKT RED. We wanted to tell a captivating, exciting story that will amuse and move players, maybe even lead them to reflection, but, most of all, will completely absorb them. We also wanted it to be a story that could only be told in the Cyberpunk universe, not anywhere else.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on December 10th.